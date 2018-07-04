Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Ramos is out of the lineup against the Marlins on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Ramos will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored during Tuesday's 16-inning affair. In his absence, Jesus Sucre will handle the catching duties and bat ninth for the series finale.

