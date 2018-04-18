Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Ramos is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Texas.
Ramos will retreat to the bench after going 4-for-9 with one home run and three RBI during the first two games of this series. In his place, Jesus Sucre draws a start behind the plate while batting sixth in the order.
