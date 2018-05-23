Ramos (hand) is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Ramos suffered a bruised left hand during Tuesday's matchup on a pitch in the dirt. He'll remain on the bench for Wednesday's game, and he's hopeful to avoid a stint on the disabled list. Jesus Sucre will handle the catching duties and bat ninth in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories