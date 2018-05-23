Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not part of Wednesday's lineup
Ramos (hand) is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Ramos suffered a bruised left hand during Tuesday's matchup on a pitch in the dirt. He'll remain on the bench for Wednesday's game, and he's hopeful to avoid a stint on the disabled list. Jesus Sucre will handle the catching duties and bat ninth in his absence.
More News
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Hopeful to avoid DL•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Suffers bruised hand Tuesday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Mashes pair of homers against Angels•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Delivers pair of hits in return to lineup•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Hitting streak snapped Sunday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...