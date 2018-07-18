Rays' Wilson Ramos: Officially put on disabled list
Ramos was placed on the 10-day DL with a left hamstring strain Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
As expected, Ramos was put on the shelf after suffering the injury against the Twins on Saturday. There Rays have yet to address a timetable for Ramos, but it's likely that he will be sidelined through the remainder of this month, and could be out until mid-August depending on how quickly the hamstring is able to recover.
More News
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Headed to DL but timeline still unclear•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: No clear timetable for return•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Expects to land on DL•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Leaves game with hamstring tightness•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: On base thrice in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart