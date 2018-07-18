Rays' Wilson Ramos: Officially put on disabled list

Ramos was placed on the 10-day DL with a left hamstring strain Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

As expected, Ramos was put on the shelf after suffering the injury against the Twins on Saturday. There Rays have yet to address a timetable for Ramos, but it's likely that he will be sidelined through the remainder of this month, and could be out until mid-August depending on how quickly the hamstring is able to recover.