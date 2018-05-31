Rays' Wilson Ramos: On base three times Wednesday
Ramos went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.
One night after smacking one of four solo home runs for the Rays, Ramos continued thriving at the plate Wednesday. His two-hit night extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a stretch during which he's racked up multiple hits on five occasions. Ramos has one-upped himself in May after an impressive April in which he hit .308, as Wednesday's production pushed his current monthly figure to .330 over 96 plate appearances across 23 games.
More News
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Goes yard Tuesday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Situated on bench Monday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Timely two-bagger in Saturday's win•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets three hits against Red Sox•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not part of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart