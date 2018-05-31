Rays' Wilson Ramos: On base three times Wednesday

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

One night after smacking one of four solo home runs for the Rays, Ramos continued thriving at the plate Wednesday. His two-hit night extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a stretch during which he's racked up multiple hits on five occasions. Ramos has one-upped himself in May after an impressive April in which he hit .308, as Wednesday's production pushed his current monthly figure to .330 over 96 plate appearances across 23 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories