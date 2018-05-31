Rays' Wilson Ramos: On base three times Wednesday

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Wednesday.

One night after smacking one of four solo home runs for the Rays, Ramos continued thriving at the plate Wednesday. His two-hit night extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a stretch during which he's racked up multiple hits on five occasions. Ramos has one-upped himself in May after an impressive April in which he hit .308, as Wednesday's production pushed his current monthly figure to .330 over 96 plate appearances across 23 games.