Rays' Wilson Ramos: On base thrice in loss

Ramos went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Ramos' return to the lineup after a day off Wednesday was a successful one, as he generated one of only two multi-hit efforts for the Rays. It was also the fourth for the veteran backstop over the last six games, adding to a successful month in which he's hitting .323 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI across 35 plate appearances.