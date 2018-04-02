Rays' Wilson Ramos: On base twice in defeat
Ramos went 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Back in the lineup after a day off Saturday, Ramos was on base on multiple occasions for the first time over the season's opening series. As opposed to last season, the veteran backstop is entering 2018 at full health, which should give him an opportunity to generate the solid across-the-box-score production he's built a reputation on over his long career.
