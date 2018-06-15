Rays' Wilson Ramos: On base twice Thursday

Ramos went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

Ramos knocked in Johnny Field with his third-inning single, and would have had a second RBI had Matt Duffy not been thrown out at home on the play as well. The veteran backstop has cooled of considerably in June from a batting average standpoint despite hitting safely in seven of 11 games, as he's hitting just .163 overall for the month. That's dropped his season figure 31 points to a still-solid .282, a number that still checks in behind only Matt Duffy and Mallex Smith on the team.