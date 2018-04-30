Rays' Wilson Ramos: Out again Monday
Ramos (leg) is not in the lineup Monday against Detroit, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos left Saturday's game against the Red Sox with tightness is both legs and has yet to return to the lineup. There hasn't yet been any indication that he'll need to head to the disabled list, though. Jesus Sucre will continue behind the plate in his absence.
