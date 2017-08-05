Rays' Wilson Ramos: Out of lineup Saturday
Ramos is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos will turn over catching duties to Jesus Sucre following three consecutive starts. The 29-year-old has struggled mightily since his return from knee surgery in late June, but he's had some tough luck on balls in play (.200 BABIP). Given the state of the catcher position and Ramos' proven upside, there should still be a spot for Ramos in nearly all two-catcher leagues.
