Ramos is out of Sunday's lineup against the Phillies, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

He has started four of the last five games and will get a breather in the matinee. Ramos is hitting .171 with zero home runs in 41 at-bats, but he has been unlucky (.212 BABIP) on balls in play. Jesus Sucre will start behind the dish and hit eighth.

