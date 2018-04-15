Rays' Wilson Ramos: Out of Sunday's lineup
Ramos is out of Sunday's lineup against the Phillies, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
He has started four of the last five games and will get a breather in the matinee. Ramos is hitting .171 with zero home runs in 41 at-bats, but he has been unlucky (.212 BABIP) on balls in play. Jesus Sucre will start behind the dish and hit eighth.
