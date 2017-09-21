Play

Ramos is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos will get the series opener off following a pair of starts behind the plate, including a three-hit day with two RBI during Wednesday's victory over the Cubs. In his place, Jesus Sucre will handle the catching duties.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast