Rays' Wilson Ramos: Out of Thursday lineup
Ramos is not in the lineup against Baltimore on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos will get the series opener off following a pair of starts behind the plate, including a three-hit day with two RBI during Wednesday's victory over the Cubs. In his place, Jesus Sucre will handle the catching duties.
