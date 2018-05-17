Ramos went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Ramos saw his 18-game hitting streak snapped last Sunday, and he'd also gone hitless over four at-bats Monday before getting the day off in the middle game of the series against the Royals. However, the veteran backstop bounced back Wednesday with his first multi-hit effort since May 6, and his season line remains a solid .289/.333/.430 over 129 plate appearances.