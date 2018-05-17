Rays' Wilson Ramos: Pair of hits in return to lineup
Ramos went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Royals on Wednesday.
Ramos saw his 18-game hitting streak snapped last Sunday, and he'd also gone hitless over four at-bats Monday before getting the day off in the middle game of the series against the Royals. However, the veteran backstop bounced back Wednesday with his first multi-hit effort since May 6, and his season line remains a solid .289/.333/.430 over 129 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Hitting streak snapped Sunday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Not in Saturday's Game 1 lineup•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Extends hit streak to 16 games•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Continues wielding hot bat Sunday•
-
Rays' Wilson Ramos: Extends hitting streak to 13 games•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...