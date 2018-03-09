Ramos went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in a 6-6 Grapefruit League tie with the Red Sox on Thursday.

The backstop came into the contest hitless over the prior two games and with just a pair of singles in 14 spring plate appearances overall, so the clutch two-bagger was a welcome sight. Ramos played an abbreviated season in 2017, logging a modest 221 plate appearances over 64 games after getting a late start due to offseason knee surgery. His final .260/.290/.447 line was serviceable, but his OBP saw a steep drop from the .354 figure he'd posted in 2016 with the Nationals. Now set to play a full season as the primary backstop, he'll look to approximate or exceed the 22 home runs, 80 RBI and .307 average -- all career bests -- that he produced in his breakout 2016 campaign.