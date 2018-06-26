Rays' Wilson Ramos: Pummels former squad Monday
Ramos went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run home run and a solo shot in a win over the Nationals on Monday.
Ramos made his old Nationals teammates pay by leaving the yard for the third and fourth time in June. The veteran backstop's .247 average for the month is nothing to write home about, but he's been frequently opportunistic, compiling 11 RBI on his 18 hits. Ramos' season line remains a solid .293/.340/.469, and factoring in Monday's pair of round trippers, he's slightly ahead of the pace that allowed him to hit a career-high 22 homers over 523 plate appearances in 2016 while in Washington.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...