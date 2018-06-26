Rays' Wilson Ramos: Pummels former squad Monday

Ramos went 2-for-3 with three RBI from a two-run home run and a solo shot in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Ramos made his old Nationals teammates pay by leaving the yard for the third and fourth time in June. The veteran backstop's .247 average for the month is nothing to write home about, but he's been frequently opportunistic, compiling 11 RBI on his 18 hits. Ramos' season line remains a solid .293/.340/.469, and factoring in Monday's pair of round trippers, he's slightly ahead of the pace that allowed him to hit a career-high 22 homers over 523 plate appearances in 2016 while in Washington.