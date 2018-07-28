Rays' Wilson Ramos: Ramping up activity

Ramos (hamstring) completed catching drills at Tropicana Field on Thursday and is scheduled to catch a live bullpen session Saturday in Port Charlotte, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The recovering backstop will field throws from fellow rehabber Vidal Nuno (hamstring) in that session, which will represent an important step in the recovery of both players. If Ramos remains free of setbacks following the ramp-up in physical activity, he may be shuttled to a short-term rehab assignment as a final step before activation.