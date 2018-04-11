Ramos went 1-for-3 and drew two walks while recording one RBI and one run scored Tuesday as the Rays defeated the White Sox 6-5.

Ramos has started the season slow, having scraped together a .176 batting average and .243 on-base percentage over his first nine games. Fortunately, he's starting to show signs that he's turning things around, as he's gone 3-for-8 (.275) across Tampa Bay's last two contests. Although he's yet to record an extra-base hit, Ramos has posted a slugging percentage of .447 or more each of the last two seasons, so there's reason to believe that his power should come around.

