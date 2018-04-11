Rays' Wilson Ramos: Receives breather against White Sox
Ramos is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos will get the day off after going 3-for-8 with one RBI over the first two games of this series. Jesus Sucre draws the assignment behind the plate while batting ninth in the order for the finale.
