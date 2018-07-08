Rays' Wilson Ramos: Receives breather
Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays don't have the designated hitter available in Queens, so Ramos won't be included in the lineup while he recovers from back-to-back starts behind the plate. Jesus Sucre will handle the Rays' pitching staff in the series finale.
