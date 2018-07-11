Rays' Wilson Ramos: Receives day off

Ramos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers.

The Rays will give Ramos a breather after he terrorized Detroit pitching in the first two games of the series, going 3-for-9 with a pair of home runs, four RBI and three runs. Jesus Sucre steps in behind the plate for Ramos and will hit eighth.

