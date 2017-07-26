Rays' Wilson Ramos: Rejoins lineup Wednesday
Ramos (head) will start at catcher and bat seventh Wednesday against the Orioles, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos took an inadvertent bat to the head while he was catching in Monday's series opener, resulting in him requiring six staples to seal a gash. Manager Kevin Cash ended up holding the backstop out Tuesday, but Ramos' return to the lineup a day later suggests the absence was merely for precautionary purposes. With Ramos passing all concussion tests, it's expected that he'll take on his usual workload moving forward, which should translate to about four or five starts per week.
