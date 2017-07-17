Rays' Wilson Ramos: Remains out Monday
Ramos (hamstring) is not in the lineup Monday against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos was reportedly feeling better after missing the past two games due to a hamstring issue, but it seems like the Rays are continuing to take things slowly with their primary catcher. Jesus Sucre will assume catching duties for the evening once again.
More News
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...