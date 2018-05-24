Rays' Wilson Ramos: Returns to action Thursday

Ramos (hand) is starting at catcher and hitting cleanup Thursday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos is good to go for the series finale after missing Wednesday's contest with a bruised left hand. The backstop, who is hitting .288/.331/.453 with six homers through 37 games this season, will face righty Rick Porcello in his return to the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories