Rays' Wilson Ramos: Sent to Philadelphia
Ramos (hamstring) was sent from Tampa Bay to Philadelphia for a player to be named later, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Ramos represents a significant offensive upgrade over the Phillies' current starter, Jorge Alfaro, though Alfaro has been a better defender this season. The playing-time breakdown between the pair remains to be seen and will take a bit of time to sort out, as Ramos is still at least a few weeks away from returning from his hamstring strain. Assuming Ramos has a regular role, the move is a clear upgrade in his fantasy value, as he'll now have a much more hitter-friendly home park.
