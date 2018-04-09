Ramos went 2-for-5 with a strikeout in Monday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

Ramos poked two singles Monday, as the day off Sunday seems to have cleared the 30-year-old's head. His counting stats should increase when he starts getting better luck (.150 BABIP), but his ceiling will probably be capped by Tampa Bay owning the second-worst batting average (.201) in the MLB.