Rays' Wilson Ramos: Singles twice Monday
Ramos went 2-for-5 with a strikeout in Monday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.
Ramos poked two singles Monday, as the day off Sunday seems to have cleared the 30-year-old's head. His counting stats should increase when he starts getting better luck (.150 BABIP), but his ceiling will probably be capped by Tampa Bay owning the second-worst batting average (.201) in the MLB.
