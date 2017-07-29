Ramos is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos will head to the bench in favor of Jesus Sucre with a day game on tap following a night game, which is standard procedure for most catchers. There was a scary incident Monday when Ramos was hit on the back of the head on a broken-bat swing, but he had the laceration stapled up and ended up missing just one start.