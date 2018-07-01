Rays' Wilson Ramos: Sitting out series finale

Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Neil Solodnz of the Rays Baseball Network reports.

Ramos will sit for the first time in the four-game series after going 2-for-3 with a double, walk and four RBI in Saturday's 5-2 victory. Jesus Sucre gets the call behind the plate for Sunday's matinee affair.

More News
Our Latest Stories