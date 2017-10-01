Rays' Wilson Ramos: Sitting out Sunday
Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
The Rays are sitting a few of their regular starters for the last game of the season, and Ramos is no exception. Curt Casali will start behind the dish in his place. Ramos missed the start of the season as he was rehabbing a knee injury. As a result he was only able to play in 64 games. When healthy, he slashed .260/.290/.446 and hit 11 home runs.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...