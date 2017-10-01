Ramos is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.

The Rays are sitting a few of their regular starters for the last game of the season, and Ramos is no exception. Curt Casali will start behind the dish in his place. Ramos missed the start of the season as he was rehabbing a knee injury. As a result he was only able to play in 64 games. When healthy, he slashed .260/.290/.446 and hit 11 home runs.