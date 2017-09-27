Play

Ramos is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jesus Sucre will start at catcher while Ramos heads to the bench. Heading into Wednesday, Ramos had started five of Tampa Bay's last seven games. In that time he hit .471 with a 1.180 OPS and eight RBI.

