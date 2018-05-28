Rays' Wilson Ramos: Situated on bench Monday
Ramos is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos is in the midst of a eight-game hit streak, a stretch during which he's hitting an impressive .448/.484/.690 with two homers, but he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting four straight games behind the dish. In his stead, Jesus Sucre will start at catcher and hit ninth.
