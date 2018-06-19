Rays' Wilson Ramos: Slugs two-run homer in loss

Ramos went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

Ramos took Gerrit Cole deep in the first inning on a night when the Rays got to the Astros ace more than most teams have. The veteran backstop's homer was his second of June, a month in which his average has seen a significant drop over his .330 May figure. Ramos is tallying a meager .204 average in the current month despite having hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, as only one of those efforts has been of the multi-hit variety.