Rays' Wilson Ramos: Smacks 13th homer Monday

Ramos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Monday.

The veteran backstop now has a trio of two-hit efforts over the last four games and has left the yard twice during that span. Ramos has five RBI in July as well, a stretch of play befitting the starting All-Star designation that was recently bestowed upon him.

