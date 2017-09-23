Play

Ramos went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and four RBI Friday against the Orioles.

Ramos belted a grand slam in the second inning to provide the Rays all the run support they would need in a road victory. He's been a solid fantasy option at the catcher position, as evidenced by his .262/.289/.446 slash line.

