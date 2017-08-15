Ramos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Ramos' 396-foot shot to center in the second served as the only run of the night for a struggling Rays offense. The long ball represents one of the few offensive highlights for Ramos after a strong initial start at the plate following his late-June debut, as he's slashing just .143/.167/.200 in his 74 plate appearances during the second half.