Rays' Wilson Ramos: Suffers bruised hand Tuesday
Ramos exited Tuesday's game against Boston with a left hand bruise, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Ramos appeared to take a pitch in the dirt off the back of his glove hand in the third inning of Tuesday's game and left shortly thereafter. The severity of the injury remains unclear but the veteran catcher should be considered day-to-day for now, with Jesus Sucre taking over behind the plate for the Rays.
