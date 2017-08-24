Rays' Wilson Ramos: Takes seat Thursday
Ramos is out of the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Ramos had been behind the plate for the first two games of the series, but will give way to Jesus Sucre for the afternoon finale.
