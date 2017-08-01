Rays' Wilson Ramos: Takes seat Tuesday
Ramos is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Ramos was able to bring his batting average back up to .200 after collecting hits in each of his last two contests, but he'll the day off after starting 10 of the last 13 games. Jesus Sucre will take over behind the dish in his stead.
