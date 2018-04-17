Rays' Wilson Ramos: Three-hit day in Monday's win
Ramos went 3-for-5 with two RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles and also doubled in an 8-4 win over the Rangers on Monday.
After a day off Sunday, Ramos returned to the lineup with a vengeance, driving in both of his runs in the first pair of frames as the Rays jumped out to a 5-0 lead. The 30-year-old backstop has hit safely in four of the last five games, with two of those efforts of the multi-hit variety. Despite the recent surge, Ramos has a long way to go to get his numbers up their usual levels, as he's still slashing just .217/.265/.239 over his first 49 plate appearances.
