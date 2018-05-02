Ramos went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.

The three hits matched a season high, and Ramos extended his hitting streak to 11 straight in the process. He missed a pair of games recently with a bout of leg tightness, but he's now 4-for-8 with a walk in the two games since as he appears to be back to full health.

