Rays' Wilson Ramos: Three hits Wednesday
Ramos went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Tigers.
The three hits matched a season high, and Ramos extended his hitting streak to 11 straight in the process. He missed a pair of games recently with a bout of leg tightness, but he's now 4-for-8 with a walk in the two games since as he appears to be back to full health.
