Rays' Wilson Ramos: Timely two-bagger in Saturday's win

Ramos went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a win over the Orioles on Saturday.

The hot-hitting backstop helped the Rays take an early 2-0 lead with a first-inning double that plated Joey Wendle. Ramos extended his hitting streak to seven games in the process, a stretch that also includes seven of his 12 RBI from the month. Factoring in Saturday's production, Ramos sports a .305/.344/.464 line over 160 plate appearances, although his .351 BABIP is certainly helping his cause.