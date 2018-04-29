Ramos (leg) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramos departed late in Saturday's win over the Red Sox with leg tightness, but delivered his third home run in as many games before bowing out of the contest. Since Ramos has played in each of the past four games, it's likely he would have sat out the series finale Sunday regardless of health. The Rays haven't provided any indication yet that Ramos' injury is an especially worrisome one, so there's a decent chance he'll be back behind the plate for Monday's game in Detroit.