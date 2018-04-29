Rays' Wilson Ramos: Unavailable Sunday vs. Red Sox
Ramos (leg) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Ramos departed late in Saturday's win over the Red Sox with leg tightness, but delivered his third home run in as many games before bowing out of the contest. Since Ramos has played in each of the past four games, it's likely he would have sat out the series finale Sunday regardless of health. The Rays haven't provided any indication yet that Ramos' injury is an especially worrisome one, so there's a decent chance he'll be back behind the plate for Monday's game in Detroit.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...