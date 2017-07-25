Rays' Wilson Ramos: Won't start Tuesday
Manager Kevin Cash reported Monday that Ramos (head) won't be in the starting lineup Tuesday but should be available off the bench, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cash's comments confirm the fact that Ramos has likely avoided a trip to the disabled list after going down with a scary head injury during Monday's contest. The veteran catcher will open Tuesday's contest on the bench but could be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Orioles.
