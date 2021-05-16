Mathisen was traded from the Diamondbacks to the Rays on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Mathisen was designated for assignment by Arizona on Wednesday, but he'll find another spot on a 40-man roster going forward. He'll report to Triple-A Durham but could return to the majors at some point.
