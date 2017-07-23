Cedeno (forearm) has stretched out his throws to 135 feet and will soon be throwing off a mound, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Cedeno is expected to take that next step by the end of July, although he won't immediately move to the top of the mound. Once he does reach that step, however, the veteran southpaw will still have five mound sessions, two live batting practices and five rehab appearances to get through before he's activated. Because Cedeno's outings are typically limited to a couple of batters, he shouldn't need an inordinate amount of game action to get his arm ready for a big-league return.