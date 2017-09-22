Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Officially activated from DL
Cedeno was officially activated from the disabled list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The move had been fully expected after Cedeno had completed a multi-outing rehab stint by pitching in the Triple-A title game for Durham on Tuesday. The veteran southpaw is likely to see a handful of appearances before the season concludes after having been sidelined since April 21.
