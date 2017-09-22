Play

Cedeno was officially activated from the disabled list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The move had been fully expected after Cedeno had completed a multi-outing rehab stint by pitching in the Triple-A title game for Durham on Tuesday. The veteran southpaw is likely to see a handful of appearances before the season concludes after having been sidelined since April 21.

