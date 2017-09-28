Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Rocked in Wednesday's outing
Cedeno allowed three earned runs on three hits over a third of an inning in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees.
After getting an out last Saturday against the Orioles in his return from a five-month-plus absence due to a forearm injury, Cedeno unraveled Wednesday. The 31-year-old southpaw gave up a solo home run to Greg Bird and a two-run shot to Aaron Hicks in a rough sixth inning, resulting in the first instance he's allowed multiple earned runs over nine appearances this season. Considering the amount of time he's missed in 2017, Cedeno is likely to see more work over the season's final days, when he'll hope to erase the memory of Wednesday's unpleasant outing.
