Rays' Xavier Cedeno: Scheduled for Triple-A title game
Cedeno (forearm) is scheduled to pitch an inning for Triple-A Durham in Tuesday's Triple-A championship game, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cedeno endured a rocky appearance on Wednesday, throwing 27 pitches over two-thirds of an inning. He'll look to bounce back in Tuesday's pivotal contest, and a decision on whether he'll be activated from the 60-day DL and return to the big-league club could be made following the outing.
More News
