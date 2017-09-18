Cedeno (forearm) is scheduled to pitch an inning for Triple-A Durham in Tuesday's Triple-A championship game, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cedeno endured a rocky appearance on Wednesday, throwing 27 pitches over two-thirds of an inning. He'll look to bounce back in Tuesday's pivotal contest, and a decision on whether he'll be activated from the 60-day DL and return to the big-league club could be made following the outing.