Cedeno (forearm) is set to progress from bullpens to live batting practice next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cedeno has been on a throwing program for several weeks and is apparently ready to take the next step. The team had previously stated that the veteran reliever would need two live batting practices and five rehab appearances before activation, so his return is still some time away.

