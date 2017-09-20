Rays' Xavier Cedeno: To return from DL Thursday
Cedeno (forearm) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday.
Cedeno has been sidelined with a forearm injury since April 21 but is set to rejoin the major-league roster after completing his minor-league rehab assignment. He'll likely operate in a low-leverage relief role upon his activation.
