Cedeno (forearm) will be activated from the 60-day disabled list Thursday.

Cedeno has been sidelined with a forearm injury since April 21 but is set to rejoin the major-league roster after completing his minor-league rehab assignment. He'll likely operate in a low-leverage relief role upon his activation.

