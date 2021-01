Rios (shoulder) has signed a minor-league contract with the Rays that includes an invitation to spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rios elected free agency after being outrighted by the Pirates in late October. The right-hander made three appearances for Pittsburgh in 2020, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks across four innings. He'll now look to fight for a roster spot with Tampa Bay come spring training.